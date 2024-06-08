Watch For Grass Cutting On Dougall Parkway
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday June 8th, 2024, 8:29am
Parks will be cutting grass along Dougall Parkway between 6th Concession and Howard Avenue on Sunday, June 9th, 2024, in the morning.
There will be a rolling lane closure as crews work down the highway.
