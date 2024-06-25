Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

At 9:48am, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Lakeshore to 50 kilometres southwest of Colchester, moving east at 55 km/h.

Locations impacted include Leamington, Kingsville, Point Pelee National Park, Wheatley Provincial Park, Colchester, Cottam, Pelee Island, Elmdale and Wheatley.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.