Province Honours Windsor Police Officer For Bravery

A Windsor Police Service officer will receive a Medal for Bravery from the Government of Ontario.

On June 3rd, 2023, Sergeant Matt Capel-Cure arrived on the scene of a vehicle crash into a house in the Town of Amherstburg.

The collision caused a fire that was fueled by a ruptured gas line. With the flames spreading rapidly, Sergeant Capel-Cure saw a critically injured man between the burning house and the vehicle.

He collaborated with a bystander to rescue the injured driver from the dangerous situation.

“Despite the intense heat and risk, they successfully extracted the driver, ensuring his safety until emergency medical services arrived. Sergeant Capel-Cure’s quick action in rescuing the severely injured driver showed his exceptional courage, bravery, and dedication to keeping others safe,” said a news release.

The Ontario Medal for Police Bravery, created in 1975, recognizes extraordinary courage and bravery displayed by members of Ontario’s police services.