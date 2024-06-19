New Housing Facility And Life Skills Programming To Support At-Risk Youth

At-risk young individuals facing housing security and homelessness in Windsor will now have a new place to receive refuge and support.

With funding from three levels of government, a partnership between the City of Windsor, Public Safety Canada, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation and the Windsor Essex Children’s Aid Society has led to the creation of a youth supportive housing complex with dedicated life skills programming. The housing complex supports up to 15 individuals between the ages of 18 and 23 transitioning out of the child welfare system and into adulthood.

More than two million dollars of the funding comes from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). The RHI was launched in 2020 to help address urgent housing needs through the rapid construction of affordable housing. The Windsor-Essex CHC was able to build a modern and attractive home for youth as a result of this funding.

The new facility is expected to be ready to accept individuals beginning in June of 2024.

“The challenges faced by our youth can feel overwhelming and insurmountable especially in a time where the cost of living is rising and affordable housing is scarce. That is why this project is so vitally important and necessary. The project’s starting point addresses housing insecurity for those youth between 18-23 who are transitioning from CAS care into independence and then goes well beyond by offering programming that builds the skillsets, networks and self-care practices needed to thrive in independence. I am incredibly proud to have entered into this united venture alongside my amazing staff at WECAS and our key partners. On behalf of the youth served by WECAS we thank the community for making a difference, together.” said Derrick Drouillard, Executive Director, Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society.