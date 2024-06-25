Missing Swimmer Located
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 25th, 2024, 10:53am
The OPP have recovered the body of a missing swimmer.
The victim, a 32-year-old man from Leamington, was reported missing on June 23rd, 2024, after failing to resurface while swimming at the Leamington pier.
An eyewitness located the missing person in the water and called police.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
A post-mortem will be conducted at a Windsor hospital.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook