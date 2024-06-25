ThunderstormNow
Missing Swimmer Located

Tuesday June 25th, 2024

Leamington
The OPP have recovered the body of a missing swimmer.

The victim, a 32-year-old man from Leamington, was reported missing on June 23rd, 2024, after failing to resurface while swimming at the Leamington pier.

An eyewitness located the missing person in the water and called police.

A post-mortem will be conducted at a Windsor hospital.

