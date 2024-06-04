Hitmakers Sawyer Brown Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Shenandoah On The Colosseum Stage

Country music legends Sawyer Brown play Caesars Windsor, alongside Shenandoah and special guest George Fox, on Friday, November 1st.

Years before The Voice and American Idol, there was Star Search with Ed McMahon. In the first season, an eclectic and charismatic country-rock band appeared on the show, taking America by storm. Sawyer Brown won over millions of fans with their electrifying TV performances week after week in Hollywood. Riding on the wave of sudden TV popularity, the band spent their first year-and-a-half on the road with country and pop icon Kenny Rogers, opening his shows in arenas across the U.S. From there, Sawyer Brown began to carve out their niche, delivering hit after hit, selling out venues, and constantly wowing an ever-growing fanbase.

Since 1984, the band’s high-energy reputation, uncompromising dedication to their fans, and relentless drive to stay true to themselves have never wavered. Sawyer Brown’s legendary live shows have captivated audiences for forty years without slowing down. Today, Sawyer Brown keeps on delivering their unapologetically blue-collar, grass-roots message through music with hits such as “Some Girls Do,” “The Race Is On,” and “Six Days On The Road.”

Joining Sawyer Brown, fans will be treated to the sounds of Shenandoah. Marty Raybon and Mike McGuire formed the group in 1984 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama with bassist Ralph Ezell, keyboardist Stan Thorn, and guitarist Jim Seales. Shenandoah inked a deal with Columbia Records and established a national fan base with their self-titled debut in 1987. However, the band’s sophomore effort, The Road Not Taken, spawned their first Top Ten hits, “She Doesn’t Cry Anymore” and “Mama Knows.”

The group followed with three consecutive Number One hits, “The Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South,” and “Two Dozen Roses.” Shenandoah became known for delivering songs that celebrated the importance of faith and family while reveling in the joys of small-town life. “Next to You, Next to Me” topped the charts for three weeks, and “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart,” a beautiful duet with Alison Krauss, won a Country Music Association Award for “Vocal Event of the Year” and a Grammy for “Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 7th at 10:00am.