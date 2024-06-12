First Kingsville Block Party Of The Season This Saturday

The Town of Kingsville will host its first Kingsville Block Party is on Saturday, June 15t, 2024, in Cottam on County Road 34 between Belle River Road and Hill Street.

This month’s theme is “Sweet Summer” and includes a variety of vendors, several food trucks, lawn games and chalk drawing, and live music by Fresh Breath.

It runs from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

Make sure to save these upcoming Block Party dates in your calendar: