Cogeco Lines Vandalized In Chatham-Kent
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday June 16th, 2024, 5:01pm
Suspected vandals have knocked out Cogeco internet service to Chatham-Kent and the surrounding areas.
Officials say that repairs are underway, which involves splicing to join approximately 144 fibre strands back together.
They say that services will progressively return for customers in the late evening.
