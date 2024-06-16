SunnyNow
Cogeco Lines Vandalized In Chatham-Kent

Sunday June 16th, 2024, 5:01pm

Chatham-Kent
0
0

Cogeco photo

Suspected vandals have knocked out Cogeco internet service to Chatham-Kent and the surrounding areas.

Officials say that repairs are underway, which involves splicing to join approximately 144 fibre strands back together.

They say that services will progressively return for customers in the late evening.

