City Of Windsor Financial Rating Affirmed At ‘AA+’ By S&P

Thursday June 20th, 2024, 8:56am

City News
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings for the City of Windsor as double A plus (‘AA+’) with a stable outlook, citing that “the stable outlook reflects S&P Global Ratings’ expectation that, in the next two years, Windsor’s prudent and forward-looking financial management practices will continue supporting the City’s typically strong budgetary results. We also expect that after some debt issuance, the debt burden will remain well below 30% of operating revenues and the City will maintain robust liquidity.”

“City Council’s unwavering commitment to strong financial management and responsible investment in growth has again earned Windsor a favourable credit rating and vote of confidence. Our ability to maintain an AA+ bond rating is a testament to a robust local economy and a long-term vision for Building Windsor’s Future that provides more jobs and opportunities to all residents,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

 

