Windsor Police Hosting Town Hall Community Safety Meeting On Ottawa Street

Windsor Police will host a town hall community meeting tonight at Storytellers Bookstore at 1473 Ottawa Street.

The town hall will feature several speakers who will address various issues and answer questions. Among them will be Ward 4 City Councillor Mark McKenzie, Windsor Police Director of Planning and Physical Resources Barry Horrobin, and Windsor Police Inspector Jennifer Crosby, who oversees our Nurse Police Team.

Representatives from Safety Village and Neighbourhood Watch will also be in attendance.

It runs from 6:30pm to 8:00pm.