WEATHER: Wednesday May 22nd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 22nd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday May 22nd, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook