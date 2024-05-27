WEATHER: Monday May 27th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 27th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday May 27th, 2024.
Showers or thunderstorms ending near noon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 22 with temperature falling to 18 in the afternoon. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.
