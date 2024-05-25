Watch For Grass Cutting On Ojibway Parkway Sunday

City of Windsor Parks staff will be cutting grass along Ojibway Parkway this weekend.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7:00am on Sunday, May 26th, 2024. Cutting will take place on the centre median and roadside shoulders between Morton Drive and Sandwich Street. Rolling lane closures will be in effect in these areas during the work.

Motorists are asked to use extra caution and slow down when seeing workers and traffic protection equipment on or near the roadways.