NEWS >
CloudyNow
16 °C
61 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
21 °C
70 °F		Chance Of Showers Or DrizzleSat
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
20 °C
68 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

University Avenue At Church Street To Reopen Tonight

Thursday May 2nd, 2024, 3:06pm

City News
0
0

The intersection of University Avenue at Church Street will reopen Thursday night.

Work crews have determined the cause of a sinkhole discovered on Monday to be a catch basin lead collapse.

City officials closed the area off without incident Monday. Crews investigated and excavated the site and will finish back filling today.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message