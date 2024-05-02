University Avenue At Church Street To Reopen Tonight
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 2nd, 2024, 3:06pm
The intersection of University Avenue at Church Street will reopen Thursday night.
Work crews have determined the cause of a sinkhole discovered on Monday to be a catch basin lead collapse.
City officials closed the area off without incident Monday. Crews investigated and excavated the site and will finish back filling today.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook