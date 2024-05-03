There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: May 3rd to 5th
Friday May 3rd, 2024, 12:00pm
Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival – Windsor-Tecumseh Weekend
Various locations in Windsor and Tecumseh
Pinklicious – The Girls Night Out Night Market
LaSalle Event Centre
Windsor Comedy Club : Spicy Comedy a Special Event
Windsor Comedy Club
OSA Auctions & Farmers Market MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU DAY
OSA Auctions & Farmers Market
Cinco de Mayo at Walkerville Brewery
Walkerville Brewery
COUNTY CLASSIC CHORALE BRINGS LEONARD BERNSTEIN AND SARAH QUARTEL MUSIC TO ESSEX COUNTY
Faith Mennonite Church
Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival – Windsor-Tecumseh Weekend
Various locations in Windsor and Tecumseh
May 4th at SOAR Hobby
SOAR Hobby & More
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Childcan Rocks for Hope
Rockstar Music Hall
Bob Milne Ragtime concert
Tecumseh United Church
Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival – Windsor-Tecumseh Weekend
Various locations in Windsor and Tecumseh
COUNTY CLASSIC CHORALE BRINGS LEONARD BERNSTEIN AND SARAH QUARTEL MUSIC TO ESSEX COUNTY
Faith Mennonite Church
Mama and Family Expo
Caboto Club
