There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: May 3rd to 5th

Friday May 3rd, 2024, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
0
0

Friday
3
May

Cinco De Mayo

WindsorEats
Friday
3
May

The SpongeBob Musical

The Chrysler Theatre
Friday
3
May

Mean Girls Jr. The Musical

Migration Hall
Friday
3
May

Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival – Windsor-Tecumseh Weekend

Various locations in Windsor and Tecumseh
Friday
3
May

Pinklicious – The Girls Night Out Night Market

LaSalle Event Centre
Friday
3
May

Windsor Comedy Club : Spicy Comedy a Special Event

Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
4
May

OSA Auctions & Farmers Market MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU DAY

OSA Auctions & Farmers Market
Saturday
4
May

Cinco de Mayo at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
4
May

COUNTY CLASSIC CHORALE BRINGS LEONARD BERNSTEIN AND SARAH QUARTEL MUSIC TO ESSEX COUNTY

Faith Mennonite Church
Saturday
4
May

Mean Girls Jr. The Musical

Migration Hall
Saturday
4
May

Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival – Windsor-Tecumseh Weekend

Various locations in Windsor and Tecumseh
Saturday
4
May

May 4th at SOAR Hobby

SOAR Hobby & More
Saturday
4
May

The SpongeBob Musical

The Chrysler Theatre
Saturday
4
May

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
4
May

Cinco De Mayo

WindsorEats
Sunday
5
May

Childcan Rocks for Hope

Rockstar Music Hall
Sunday
5
May

Bob Milne Ragtime concert

Tecumseh United Church
Sunday
5
May

The SpongeBob Musical

The Chrysler Theatre
Sunday
5
May

Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival – Windsor-Tecumseh Weekend

Various locations in Windsor and Tecumseh
Sunday
5
May

Mean Girls Jr. The Musical

Migration Hall
Sunday
5
May

Cinco De Mayo

WindsorEats
Sunday
5
May

COUNTY CLASSIC CHORALE BRINGS LEONARD BERNSTEIN AND SARAH QUARTEL MUSIC TO ESSEX COUNTY

Faith Mennonite Church
Sunday
5
May

Cinco de Mayo at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
5
May

Mama and Family Expo

Caboto Club

