There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: May 10th to 12th

Friday May 10th, 2024, 12:00pm

Friday
10
May

Boats in the ‘Burg: A River Town History Exhibit

Marsh Historical Collection
Friday
10
May

The SpongeBob Musical

The Chrysler Theatre
Friday
10
May

Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Max Sheldrick

Windsor Comedy Club
Friday
10
May

Glow Ride

Malden Park Pavilion
Friday
10
May

The Crystal Gage Show

Glenwood United Church
Friday
10
May

Amature hour open mic

Windsor comedy club/craftheads
Friday
10
May

Mother’s Day paint night – Daisy

Art Splash Atelier
Friday
10
May

Urban Birding Challenge

Across the City of Windsor
Saturday
11
May

Mother’s Day Market

LaSalle Event Centre
Saturday
11
May

3 rd Annual All About Mom Mother’s Day Market

AMA Sportsmen Club
Saturday
11
May

Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival

Pelissier Street Parking Garage
Saturday
11
May

Love A Mom Giveaway

Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
11
May

Mom’s Paddle FREE! Pike Creek Clean-Up, Dos Greengos Taco Truck, and more…

Urban Surf Co.
Saturday
11
May

Amature Open Mic

Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
11
May

Urban Birding Challenge

Across the City of Windsor
Saturday
11
May

Catan Tournament

McGregor Columbian Club
Saturday
11
May

Duff-Bâby Mansion Open House

Duff-Bâby Mansion
Saturday
11
May

SCAR Adoption Event & Plant Sale

Ren's Pets Windsor
Saturday
11
May

Science Rendezvous

University of Windsor - CAW Student Centre
Saturday
11
May

Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Max Sheldrick

Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
11
May

Celebrate Spring with Urbanhome at Our Annual Spring Fling Event!

Urbanhome Interior Design
Saturday
11
May

The one the river didn’t keep

Loading Bay café
Saturday
11
May

Shop Local Mother’s Day Market

Fogolar Furlan - Main Hall
Saturday
11
May

The SpongeBob Musical

The Chrysler Theatre
Saturday
11
May

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
11
May

Windsor Classic Chorale – Vox Femina

Salvation Army South-Windsor Citadel
Saturday
11
May

Masters of the Brewiverse

WindsorEats
Sunday
12
May

Mother’s Day Dinner

Kingdom Way
Sunday
12
May

Urban Birding Challenge

Across the City of Windsor
Sunday
12
May

The SpongeBob Musical

The Chrysler Theatre

