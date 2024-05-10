There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: May 10th to 12th
Friday May 10th, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
10
May
Boats in the ‘Burg: A River Town History Exhibit
Marsh Historical Collection
Friday
10
May
Friday
10
May
Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Max Sheldrick
Windsor Comedy Club
Friday
10
May
Glow Ride
Malden Park Pavilion
Friday
10
May
The Crystal Gage Show
Glenwood United Church
Friday
10
May
Amature hour open mic
Windsor comedy club/craftheads
Friday
10
May
Mother’s Day paint night – Daisy
Art Splash Atelier
Friday
10
May
Saturday
11
May
Mother’s Day Market
LaSalle Event Centre
Saturday
11
May
3 rd Annual All About Mom Mother’s Day Market
AMA Sportsmen Club
Saturday
11
May
Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival
Pelissier Street Parking Garage
Saturday
11
May
Love A Mom Giveaway
Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
11
May
Saturday
11
May
Amature Open Mic
Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
11
May
Saturday
11
May
Catan Tournament
McGregor Columbian Club
Saturday
11
May
Duff-Bâby Mansion Open House
Duff-Bâby Mansion
Saturday
11
May
SCAR Adoption Event & Plant Sale
Ren's Pets Windsor
Saturday
11
May
Science Rendezvous
University of Windsor - CAW Student Centre
Saturday
11
May
Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Max Sheldrick
Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
11
May
Celebrate Spring with Urbanhome at Our Annual Spring Fling Event!
Urbanhome Interior Design
Saturday
11
May
The one the river didn’t keep
Loading Bay café
Saturday
11
May
Shop Local Mother’s Day Market
Fogolar Furlan - Main Hall
Saturday
11
May
Saturday
11
May
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
11
May
Windsor Classic Chorale – Vox Femina
Salvation Army South-Windsor Citadel
Saturday
11
May
Masters of the Brewiverse
WindsorEats
Sunday
12
May
Mother’s Day Dinner
Kingdom Way
Sunday
12
May
Sunday
12
May
