SunnyNow
20 °C
67 °F
SunnyFri
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
24 °C
75 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: May 31st To June 2nd

Friday May 31st, 2024, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
0
0

Friday
31
May

May 31 Drift Night at SOAR Hobby

SOAR Hobby & More
Friday
31
May

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Friday
31
May

Live Music On The Leamington Marina Patio

Leamington Marina Patio
Friday
31
May

Boats in the ‘Burg: A River Town History Exhibit

Marsh Historical Collection
Saturday
1
June

Take Back Your Drugs, Bottles, & Shred Your Documents

Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
1
June

South Walkerville Yard Sale

South Walkerville
Saturday
1
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Saturday
1
June

Retros & Records Night at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
1
June

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
1
June

Wolfhead Strawberrylicious Food & Drink Fest

LaSalle Landing Event Centre
Saturday
1
June

National Range Day

Amherstburg Target Sports
Saturday
1
June

Monster Trucks All Out Northern Lights Party

The WFCU Centre
Saturday
1
June

Art In The Park

Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare
Sunday
2
June

Gutsy Walk

Riverside Sportsmen Club
Sunday
2
June

Ms.Wheels and Heels Pinup Pageant

Canadian Transportation museum and Heritage Village
Sunday
2
June

31st Annual Spring Fun on Wheels Car Show

The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Sunday
2
June

BOOK READING BRINGS OUR AMHERSTBURG FALLEN … BACK HOME

Royal Canadian Legion Fort Malden Branch 157
Sunday
2
June

Art In The Park

Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare
Sunday
2
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message