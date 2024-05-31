There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Festivals: May 31st To June 2nd
Friday May 31st, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
31
May
May 31 Drift Night at SOAR Hobby
SOAR Hobby & More
Friday
31
May
Friday
31
May
Live Music On The Leamington Marina Patio
Leamington Marina Patio
Friday
31
May
Boats in the ‘Burg: A River Town History Exhibit
Marsh Historical Collection
Saturday
1
June
Take Back Your Drugs, Bottles, & Shred Your Documents
Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
1
June
South Walkerville Yard Sale
South Walkerville
Saturday
1
June
Saturday
1
June
Retros & Records Night at Walkerville Brewery
Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
1
June
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
1
June
Wolfhead Strawberrylicious Food & Drink Fest
LaSalle Landing Event Centre
Saturday
1
June
National Range Day
Amherstburg Target Sports
Saturday
1
June
Monster Trucks All Out Northern Lights Party
The WFCU Centre
Saturday
1
June
Art In The Park
Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare
Sunday
2
June
Gutsy Walk
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Sunday
2
June
Ms.Wheels and Heels Pinup Pageant
Canadian Transportation museum and Heritage Village
Sunday
2
June
31st Annual Spring Fun on Wheels Car Show
The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Sunday
2
June
BOOK READING BRINGS OUR AMHERSTBURG FALLEN … BACK HOME
Royal Canadian Legion Fort Malden Branch 157
Sunday
2
June
Art In The Park
Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare
Sunday
2
June
