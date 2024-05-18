Pet Of The Week: Oreo!!

OREO – Male – Domestic Short Hair – 2 years

Meet Oreo, a feline with a quiet soul. He’s an adult cat with an independent streak, preferring to explore his surroundings on his own terms. His shy nature may require a bit of patience, but once he warms up to you, the bond formed is unbreakable. Oreo tends to be a bit nervous, but with a calm and understanding environment, he’ll soon feel right at home. Adopting Oreo means not just providing a home, but also giving him the love and patience he needs to thrive. Oreo may take time to trust, but when he does, you’ll have a loyal friend for life. Oreo is part of the Underdog pet program, because he will take time to come out of his shell and be comfortable in a new environment. We know he will need a patient and understanding home, so his adoption fee is up to you!

Now that Oreo has gotten more comfortable with the staff, he has really come out of his shell and is starting to show his goofy side! He is affectionate, curious, and full of love. If Oreo sounds like the right fit for you, submit an inquiry today!

Oreo is a Volunteer Favourite! Volunteer Hanna tells us that ” he’s becoming friendly and enjoys pets, rolling and puffing today:) lovely boy”.