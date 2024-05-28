Mostly CloudyNow
LaSalle Alerts Mass Notification System Test Set For Friday

Tuesday May 28th, 2024, 10:04am

LaSalle
0
0

LaSalle will test the LaSalle Alerts mass notification system on Friday, May 31st.

LaSalle Alerts is a mass notification system that enables us to provide you with critical information in times of emergency such as evacuation of a neighborhood, a boil water advisory, a large fire, or a natural disaster.

Register to receive notifications at www.lasallealerts.ca. You can choose how you would like us to contact you: text, cell phone, email, and/or landline.

