LaSalle Alerts Mass Notification System Test Set For Friday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 28th, 2024, 10:04am
LaSalle will test the LaSalle Alerts mass notification system on Friday, May 31st.
LaSalle Alerts is a mass notification system that enables us to provide you with critical information in times of emergency such as evacuation of a neighborhood, a boil water advisory, a large fire, or a natural disaster.
Register to receive notifications at www.lasallealerts.ca. You can choose how you would like us to contact you: text, cell phone, email, and/or landline.
