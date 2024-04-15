Partly CloudyNow
Tentative Agreement At Green Shield

Monday April 15th, 2024, 10:01am

Local News
0
0

Last updated: Monday April 15th, 4:33pm

A tentative agreement has been reached with striking workers at Green Shield.

Members from Unifor Locals 240 in Windsor and 673 in Toronto have been on strike since March 1st. The affected members are adjudicators and call centre representatives who work in accounting and client administration and provide IT services.

There are over 580 union members in Windsor and 24 union members at Local 673 in Toronto.

The ratification meetings in Windsor and Toronto are scheduled for Wednesday, April 17th. No details will be released until after the ratification meeting.

Union members must still report to the picket line for their scheduled shift until the agreement has been ratified.

