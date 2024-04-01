Detroit Tigers Team Up With The Canadian Mental Health Association

The Detroit Tigers have teamed up with the Canadian Mental Health Association for an evening that promises thrills, excitement, and a celebration of Canadian heritage as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Every ticket purchased for the evening on Thursday, May 23th, 2024 comes with an exclusive commemorative baseball hat, serving as a symbol of unity and shared love for the game. Additionally, for each ticket sold, a $5 donation will be contributed to CMHA-WECB, supporting their invaluable efforts in promoting mental health awareness and education.

“We are thrilled to once again join forces with the Detroit Tigers for their Canadian Heritage Game Night,” says Kim Willis, Director of Communications and Mental Health Promotion at CMHA-WECB. “This annual tradition brings joy to hundreds in our community, and the matchup against the Blue Jays only adds to the excitement.”

Purchase your ticket packages through the special events link fevo-enterprise.com/cmha.