Construction Alert: Restoration Work On Dominion Boulevard

Dominion Boulevard will be under construction from Northwood Street to Ojibway Street for sod installation starting on Monday, April 15th.

The road will still be accessible. However, construction barrels will be placed on the roadway to direct traffic through the construction zone.

Work will begin in the northbound lane and switch over to the southbound.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The work will take place until Friday, April 26th, 2024.