SunnyNow
13 °C
56 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
19 °C
66 °F		Mainly SunnyTue
18 °C
64 °F		ShowersWed
17 °C
63 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Alert: Restoration Work On Dominion Boulevard

Sunday April 14th, 2024, 5:06pm

Construction
0
0

Dominion Boulevard will be under construction from Northwood Street to Ojibway Street for sod installation starting on Monday, April 15th.

The road will still be accessible. However, construction barrels will be placed on the roadway to direct traffic through the construction zone.

Work will begin in the northbound lane and switch over to the southbound.

The work will take place until Friday, April 26th, 2024.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message