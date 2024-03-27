WEATHER: Wednesday March 27th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday March 27th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday March 27th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5. UV index 4 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook