WEATHER: Saturday March 30th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday March 30th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday March 30th, 2024.
Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7. UV index 2 or low.
