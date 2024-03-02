WEATHER: Saturday March 2nd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday March 2nd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday March 2nd, 2024.
Cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain or drizzle this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 11. UV index 2 or low.
