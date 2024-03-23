WEATHER: Saturday March 23rd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday March 23rd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday March 23rd, 2024.
Clearing. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
