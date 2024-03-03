CloudyNow
Watch For Huron Church Road Lane Reductions

Sunday March 3rd, 2024, 1:01pm

Construction
0
0


Northbound Huron Church Road will have lane reductions between Tecumseh Road West and Girardot Street for lane repairs starting on Monday, March 4th.

Work will last until Sunday, March 10th, 2024 (weather permitting)

