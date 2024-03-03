Watch For Huron Church Road Lane Reductions
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday March 3rd, 2024, 1:01pm
Northbound Huron Church Road will have lane reductions between Tecumseh Road West and Girardot Street for lane repairs starting on Monday, March 4th.
Work will last until Sunday, March 10th, 2024 (weather permitting)
