There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: March 8th to 10th
Friday March 8th, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
8
March
Friday
8
March
Vitals by Rosamund Small
The Shadowbox Theatre
Friday
8
March
TNA Wrestling Presents: SACRIFICE
St. Clair College Classic Gym
Saturday
9
March
Vitals by Rosamund Small
The Shadowbox Theatre
Saturday
9
March
Techno on Tap
Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
9
March
Tecumseh Mall Bunny Photos
Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
9
March
YQG Togetherfest
University of Windsor Toldo Lancer Centre
Saturday
9
March
Maple Syrup Festival – Lumberjack Weekend
John R. Park Homestead
Saturday
9
March
Stories Hosted By Billy Squires Presented By Windsor Comedy Club Stories
Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
9
March
Saturday
9
March
TNA Presents: iMPACT!
St. Clair College Classic Gym
Saturday
9
March
All About Maple
6155 Arner Townline
Saturday
9
March
WINPEX 2024 Stamp Show
Caboto Club
Saturday
9
March
Brahms’ German Requiem
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
9
March
All About Maple
The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Saturday
9
March
SCAR Adoption Event
Ren's Pets Windsor
Saturday
9
March
All About Maple
The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Saturday
9
March
Sunday
10
March
Brahms’ German Requiem
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
10
March
Opening of The Main in Belle River
The Main
Sunday
10
March
Maple Syrup Festival – Lumberjack Weekend
John R. Park Homestead
Sunday
10
March
YQG Togetherfest
University of Windsor Toldo Lancer Centre
Sunday
10
March
Tecumseh Mall Bunny Photos
Tecumseh Mall
Sunday
10
March
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook