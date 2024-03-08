Light RainNow
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: March 8th to 10th

Friday March 8th, 2024, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday
8
March

Sean Kenney’s Animal Super Powers Made with Lego® Bricks

Event Centre at LaSalle Landing
Friday
8
March

Vitals by Rosamund Small

The Shadowbox Theatre
Friday
8
March

TNA Wrestling Presents: SACRIFICE

St. Clair College Classic Gym
Saturday
9
March

Vitals by Rosamund Small

The Shadowbox Theatre
Saturday
9
March

Techno on Tap

Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
9
March

Tecumseh Mall Bunny Photos

Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
9
March

YQG Togetherfest

University of Windsor Toldo Lancer Centre
Saturday
9
March

Maple Syrup Festival – Lumberjack Weekend

John R. Park Homestead
Saturday
9
March

Stories Hosted By Billy Squires Presented By Windsor Comedy Club Stories

Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
9
March

Ghana’s Independence Day at Zuleeats!

Zuleeats
Saturday
9
March

TNA Presents: iMPACT!

St. Clair College Classic Gym
Saturday
9
March

All About Maple

6155 Arner Townline
Saturday
9
March

WINPEX 2024 Stamp Show

Caboto Club
Saturday
9
March

Brahms’ German Requiem

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
9
March

All About Maple

The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Saturday
9
March

SCAR Adoption Event

Ren's Pets Windsor
Saturday
9
March

All About Maple

The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Saturday
9
March

Sean Kenney’s Animal Super Powers Made with Lego® Bricks

Event Centre at LaSalle Landing
Sunday
10
March

Brahms’ German Requiem

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
10
March

Opening of The Main in Belle River

The Main
Sunday
10
March

Maple Syrup Festival – Lumberjack Weekend

John R. Park Homestead
Sunday
10
March

YQG Togetherfest

University of Windsor Toldo Lancer Centre
Sunday
10
March

Tecumseh Mall Bunny Photos

Tecumseh Mall
Sunday
10
March

Sean Kenney’s Animal Super Powers Made with Lego® Bricks

Event Centre at LaSalle Landing

