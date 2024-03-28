Recycling Moved From Good Friday To Saturday

If your regular recycling collection is scheduled for this Friday, there has been a schedule change.

Recycling pick-up scheduled for this Friday, March 29th, 2024, will be moved to Saturday March 30th.

This change impacts the 4B collection zone. The annual 4B collection calendar shows pick-up as this Friday, but since it is Good Friday, the pick-up is being