Leamington To Kick Off 150th Anniversary Celebration On Canada Day With Canadian Country Music Superstar Terri Clark



Leamington will kick off its 150th anniversary celebration as part of the Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series, headlined by country music legend Terri Clark on Canada Day.

Taking place at the picturesque backdrop of Leamington’s SUNSET Amphitheatre in Seacliff Park, the evening promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music and community spirit. This free, un-ticketed concert will begin at 6:30pm with a captivating performance by the talented Michelle Wright. The spotlight then shifts to Terri Clark, who will take center stage at 8:30pm, enchanting the audience with her legendary talents.

The celebration will reach its grand finale with a display of fireworks over Lake Erie beginning at 10:00pm.

“As we gather to celebrate this significant milestone in Leamington’s history, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Leamington 150 Anniversary Committee for their dedication and hard work,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. It’s through their efforts that we’re able to bring our community together for such a magnificent celebration. This event is a testament to the vibrant spirit of Leamington and its people, and I invite everyone to join us in this historic celebration.”