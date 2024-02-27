Vollmer Centre Pool Opens After Deer Interrupts Swim Sessions

The pool at the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle is open once again.

The town said late Monday that a swim participant stepped on a piece of glass at the bottom of the pool during a swim lesson late Monday afternoon.

This comes after a deer crashed through a north glass window Sunday near the hot tub.

Divers performed an extensive sweep of the pool in the aquatic centre at the Vollmer Centre Tuesday morning and have advised town administration that they believe it is safe for patrons to be allowed back in the pool for normal operation and programming.

The hot tub will remain closed at this time.

All lessons that have been cancelled due to this rare incident will have a credit applied to each participant’s account.