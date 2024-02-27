Partly CloudyNow
17 °C
63 °F
Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesWed
12 °C
54 °F		SunnyThu
1 °C
34 °F		SunnyFri
7 °C
45 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Vollmer Centre Pool Opens After Deer Interrupts Swim Sessions

Tuesday February 27th, 2024, 5:24pm

LaSalle
0
0

The pool at the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle is open once again.

The town said late Monday that a swim participant stepped on a piece of glass at the bottom of the pool during a swim lesson late Monday afternoon.

This comes after a deer crashed through a north glass window Sunday near the hot tub.

Divers performed an extensive sweep of the pool in the aquatic centre at the Vollmer Centre Tuesday morning and have advised town administration that they believe it is safe for patrons to be allowed back in the pool for normal operation and programming.

The hot tub will remain closed at this time.

All lessons that have been cancelled due to this rare incident will have a credit applied to each participant’s account.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message