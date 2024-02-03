Now
Town Of Essex Launches New Emergency Preparedness Tools

Saturday February 3rd, 2024, 1:01pm

Essex
0
0


The Town of Essex has launched new tools to assist residents in times of emergency. The dedicated emergency preparedness webpage and supplementary guide book are designed to provide critical information on what to do during various emergency situations, including flooding, severe winter storms, tornadoes, and more.

In the face of emergency events, residents often experience disruptions to power, internet, and cell phone services. To ensure residents are well-prepared, the Town of Essex recommends keeping a copy of the “Emergency Preparedness Guide” in their 72-hour emergency kit. This guide contains crucial information on emergency procedures, key contacts, and other essential resources.

“We are happy to offer these important resources to empower residents to proactively prepare for emergencies,,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “We urge all residents to keep a current copy of the Emergency Preparedness Guide in their 72-hour kit to ensure that they have the information they need to keep their family safe.”

The information can be accessed online, 24-7 at www.essex.ca/emergency.

