There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: February 9th to 11th
Friday February 9th, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
9
February
Windsor Express vs. KW Titans
WFCU Centre
Friday
9
February
Connections Trivia Night Fundraiser
Giovanni Caboto Club
Friday
9
February
Galentine’s Day
Pure Mentality Counseling Services & Wellness Boutique
Friday
9
February
Saturday
10
February
Saturday
10
February
Shop Local Valentine’s Day Market
Tecumseh United Church
Saturday
10
February
OSA Farmers Market Wedding & Valentines Day Event
OSA Auctions and Farmers Market
Saturday
10
February
FREE STAND UP COMEDY SHOW!!
Green Light District
Saturday
10
February
Valentine’s Day Event
Moose Lodge
Saturday
10
February
Sunday
11
February
Celebrating the Year of the Dragon
Devonshire Mall
Sunday
11
February
Optimist Club of South Windsor Euchre Tournament
Chapter Two Brewing Company
Sunday
11
February
Walkerville Brewery’s Game Day Viewing Party
Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
11
February
