There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: February 9th to 11th

Friday February 9th, 2024, 12:00pm

Friday
9
February

Windsor Express vs. KW Titans

WFCU Centre
Friday
9
February

Connections Trivia Night Fundraiser

Giovanni Caboto Club
Friday
9
February

Galentine’s Day

Pure Mentality Counseling Services & Wellness Boutique
Friday
9
February

Sean Kenney’s Animal Super Powers Made with Lego® Bricks

Event Centre at LaSalle Landing
Saturday
10
February

AJ Bate & Joe Botelho LIVE! In Windsor | Glad You Came Tour

Meteor
Saturday
10
February

Shop Local Valentine’s Day Market

Tecumseh United Church
Saturday
10
February

OSA Farmers Market Wedding & Valentines Day Event

OSA Auctions and Farmers Market
Saturday
10
February

FREE STAND UP COMEDY SHOW!!

Green Light District
Saturday
10
February

Valentine’s Day Event

Moose Lodge
Saturday
10
February

Sunday
11
February

Celebrating the Year of the Dragon

Devonshire Mall
Sunday
11
February

Optimist Club of South Windsor Euchre Tournament

Chapter Two Brewing Company
Sunday
11
February

Walkerville Brewery’s Game Day Viewing Party

Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
11
February

