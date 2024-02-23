CloudyNow
-5 °C
24 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSat
-3 °C
27 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
5 °C
41 °F		SunnyMon
7 °C
45 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

School Buses Cancelled In Essex County

Friday February 23rd, 2024, 5:57am

Local News
0
0

Due to the fog, all board-provided morning transportation is cancelled in the County only. Afternoon Transportation is operational.

All board-provided transportation is operational in the City.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message