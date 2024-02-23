School Buses Cancelled In Essex County
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Friday February 23rd, 2024, 5:57am
Due to the fog, all board-provided morning transportation is cancelled in the County only. Afternoon Transportation is operational.
All board-provided transportation is operational in the City.
