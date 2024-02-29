NEWS >
Over 30 Traffic Tickets Issued Wednesday

Thursday February 29th, 2024, 4:18pm

City News
0
0

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit issued a total of 31 tickets during a traffic campaign on Wednesday.

The initiative took place at or near the intersections of E.C. Row Expressway and Howard Avenue, Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway, and Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road.

