Over 30 Traffic Tickets Issued Wednesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 29th, 2024, 4:18pm
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit issued a total of 31 tickets during a traffic campaign on Wednesday.
The initiative took place at or near the intersections of E.C. Row Expressway and Howard Avenue, Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway, and Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road.
