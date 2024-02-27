Joey Fatone & AJ Mclean To Bring A Legendary Night Tour To Caesars Windsor

*NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean team up for A Legendary Night on The Colosseum stage Friday, May 31st.

Joey Fatone and AJ McLean have joined forces to create a legendary limited-city-tour beginning in March 2024. Fatone and McLean will be bringing their fan-favourite Number-One hits for a nostalgic and unforgettable experience. They will come together on one stage to perform a variety of classic songs and boy band dances, while accompanied by a seven-piece live band.

“I’ve known AJ as long as I’ve known my own band members. We’ve worked together in the past on one-off projects here and there but never had the opportunity to create something together. This tour gives us the chance to combine the best of both musical worlds. I hope our fans are ready for a show that’ll take them on a journey through the magic of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and everything-in-between. I thought we would just do a few shows to have some fun, but the response so far has been humbling to say the least,” said Fatone.

Boy band enthusiasts should prepare themselves for a night of comedy, music, and intimate conversations of never before-told stories from their time on the road.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 1st at 10:00am. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.