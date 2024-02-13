Enhanced Cat Spay And Neuter Voucher Program Launched In Leamington

Leamington has launched a enhanced Cat Spay and Neuter Voucher Program. This initiative, available to eligible residents, represents a significant step toward addressing the stray cat population in the area.

Key enhancements to the program include an increase in the voucher value, now $150 per voucher, an increase from the previous $75. This increased financial support reflects the Municipality’s commitment to making spaying and neutering services more accessible and affordable for cat owners.

The program offers two distinct voucher categories:

Owned Cats: Focused on supporting low-income families, vouchers for owned cats require proof of household income. Qualified families can receive up to three vouchers per household, helping them manage the health and population of their cats responsibly.

Feral Cat Caregivers: Recognizing the role of feral cat caregivers, this category offers up to three vouchers per household for Leamington residents, with no income restrictions. This ensures that even unowned cats receive the necessary care.

Applications are accessible online at leamington.ca/cats.