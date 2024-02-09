Amhertburg Seeks Resident Input For Belle Vue’s Future

Amherstburg Town Council is seeking resident input regarding the successful expression of interest submission for the Belle Vue National Historic Site. T

This was the direction to the Administration in October 2023, when Council approved moving to the next steps in evaluating the successful proposal for the Belle Vue site received from Amico-Loop.

The proposal includes a residential development of homes with a historic architectural flair and restoring the Belle Vue National Historic Site into a hotel/inn, spa, restaurant and event/gallery space, maintaining historically significant details. It is an exciting proposal to bring life back to the Belle Vue National Historic Site and create new amenities and attractions for residents and non-residents.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“We are dedicated to ensuring that Belle Vue becomes a place we can all be proud of. Resident input is not only welcomed but fundamental in guiding the development of Belle Vue towards a future that mirrors the essence of our community,” said Mayor Michael Prue.

To participate in the survey and have a say in the future of Belle Vue, visit talktheburg.ca/bellevue.