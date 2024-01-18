WEATHER: Thursday January 18th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday January 18th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday January 18th, 2024.
Periods of snow ending in the afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon.
High minus 4. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.
