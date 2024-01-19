WEATHER: Friday January 19th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 19th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday January 19th, 2024.
Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 13.
