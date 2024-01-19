There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: January 19th to 21st
Friday January 19th, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
19
January
Battle of the Brains Trivia Challenge XII
Ciociaro Club of Windsor
Friday
19
January
EPICentre 10 Year Anniversary
Ambassador Golf Course
Friday
19
January
Café Concert: Haydn: The Philosopher
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Friday
19
January
Friday
19
January
Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Jason Allen
Windsor Comedy Club (Craftheads)
Saturday
20
January
Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Jason Allen
Windsor Comedy Club (Craftheads)
Saturday
20
January
Best Of! Comedy Showcase
Windsor Eats
Saturday
20
January
SCAR Adoption Event
Pet Valu Walker Road
Sunday
21
January
Essex County Orchid Society Meeting
St Stephen’s Anglican Church Hall,
Sunday
21
January
Good Neighbour Club Dinner/Dance
Goo Neighbour Club
