There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: January 19th to 21st

Friday January 19th, 2024, 12:00pm

Friday
19
January

Battle of the Brains Trivia Challenge XII

Ciociaro Club of Windsor
Friday
19
January

EPICentre 10 Year Anniversary

Ambassador Golf Course
Friday
19
January

Café Concert: Haydn: The Philosopher

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Friday
19
January

Kenekted Presents: Deucez, NikNak & More

Skybar
Friday
19
January

Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Jason Allen

Windsor Comedy Club (Craftheads)
Saturday
20
January

Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Jason Allen

Windsor Comedy Club (Craftheads)
Saturday
20
January

Best Of! Comedy Showcase

Windsor Eats
Saturday
20
January

SCAR Adoption Event

Pet Valu Walker Road
Sunday
21
January

Essex County Orchid Society Meeting

St Stephen’s Anglican Church Hall,
Sunday
21
January

Good Neighbour Club Dinner/Dance

Goo Neighbour Club

