CloudyNow
2 °C
36 °F
Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersThu
3 °C
37 °F		Rain Mixed With SnowFri
3 °C
37 °F		SnowSat
-1 °C
30 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Sunday Power Outage Planned In Cottam

Wednesday January 10th, 2024, 11:40am

County News
0
0

Power will be shut down in Cottam this Sunday to facilitate the Highway 3 road widening project.

Power will be turned off for three hours starting at 8:00am.

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message