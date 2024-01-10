Sunday Power Outage Planned In Cottam
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 10th, 2024, 11:40am
Power will be shut down in Cottam this Sunday to facilitate the Highway 3 road widening project.
Power will be turned off for three hours starting at 8:00am.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook