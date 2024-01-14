NOW OPEN: Ajisen Ramen Opens New Location On East End

Ajisen Ramen has opened their second Windsor location on the city’s east end.

The Japanese cuisine chain brings a variety of tasty food items that serves all types, with something for everyone being available at Ajisen Ramen Windsor.

The newest ramen place in town is celebrating their soft opening this past week, and is happily serving up ramen and much more.

The location’s menu includes a wide variety of ramen noodles with a variety of broth choices, gyoza, chicken karaage, specialty prepared vegetables, rice bowls, curry bowls and much much more. Customers will also find many different meat options as well as vegan and vegetarian dishes on the menu. The establishment offers from appetizers to main courses to dessert– and will soon also offer a selection of alcoholic beverages.

Local entrepreneurs and couple Alan Wu and Jieyu Chen, franchisees of both of the city’s Ajisen Ramen locations, look forward to bringing more food that they love to more of Windsor.

Visit Ajisen Ramen’s new Windsor spot at 2601 Lauzon Parkway.