Million-Dollar Donation Made To The Safety Village

Monday January 8th, 2024, 4:29pm

Local News
0
0

The Safety Village received a donation of $1 million from the Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation. The foundation has also been named the Village’s new lead sponsor.

“The Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation is thrilled to join forces with The Safety Village in their commendable efforts to educate and safeguard our community. We recognize the pivotal role The Safety Village plays in shaping the safety mindset of residents, and it is with great pleasure that we contribute $1 million to support their invaluable programs. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to creating a safer environment for the next generation,” stated Barry Zekelman, President.

For over two decades, The Safety Village has been the recognized leader in delivering unparalleled safety education initiatives to the residents of Windsor-Essex.

“We are profoundly grateful for the generosity The Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation has shown our cause. This transformative donation will empower us to upgrade our educational infrastructure, develop innovative safety programs, and expand outreach initiatives. Through this partnership, The Safety Village will continue to evolve and meet the changing needs of our community. We are thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead, and we look forward to making an even greater impact with their support”, expressed Melissa Lauzon, Executive Director of The Safety Village.

