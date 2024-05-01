Partly CloudyNow
Police Investigating Shots Fired In East Windsor

Wednesday May 1st, 2024, 3:07pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Windsor Police Service is investigating after multiple shots were fired in East Windsor.

Police say just after 11:00pm on April 30th, 2024 officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of Westcott Road and Tecumseh Road East.

At the scene, officers located shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or damage were reported because of this incident.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence from 9:00pm to 11:00pm on April 30th, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

