Motorcycle Driver Killed Near Leamington





Last updated: Thursday May 2nd, 11:29am

A 28-year-old motorcyclist from Leamington was killed Wednesday.

Police say around 3:00pm the motorcyclist left the road and struck at guardrail on Mersea Road 2 and Mersea Road 19.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Mersea Road 2 was reopened at approximately 8:15pm.

Note: OPP said earlier the crash involved a second vehicle. OPP have now said it was a single vehicle accident.