Motorcycle Driver Killed Near Leamington

Wednesday May 1st, 2024, 10:11pm

Accidents
0
0


Last updated: Thursday May 2nd, 11:29am

A 28-year-old motorcyclist from Leamington was killed Wednesday.

Police say around 3:00pm the motorcyclist left the road and struck at guardrail on Mersea Road 2 and Mersea Road 19.

Mersea Road 2 was reopened at approximately 8:15pm.

Note: OPP said earlier the crash involved a second vehicle. OPP have now said it was a single vehicle accident.

