Motorcycle Driver Killed Near Leamington
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 1st, 2024, 10:11pm
Last updated: Thursday May 2nd, 11:29am
A 28-year-old motorcyclist from Leamington was killed Wednesday.
Police say around 3:00pm the motorcyclist left the road and struck at guardrail on Mersea Road 2 and Mersea Road 19.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Mersea Road 2 was reopened at approximately 8:15pm.
Note: OPP said earlier the crash involved a second vehicle. OPP have now said it was a single vehicle accident.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook