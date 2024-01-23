Freezing Rain May Delay Or Cancel Tuesday Mail Delivery

Canada Post says that a service alert has been issued for Southern Ontario.

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority. A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays in Southern Ontario due to snow and freezing rain,” the alert said.

They encourage customers to clear the snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors and their mail carriers when service resumes.