Three Local Charities Benefit From First Responder Golf Classic



Organizers and officials of the 2023 Roseland Responder Golf Classic presented three local charities with cheques for $7,000 each on Friday. The $21,000 total was raised during the first of a four-year golf series in support of first responders and their charities of choice in the community.

Those charities are the Canadian Mental Health Association – Windsor-Essex County (WECB), Windsor Fire Benefit Fund and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics with cheques.

Funds raised support ongoing mental health education, training and awareness as part of the Sole Focus Project of the Canadian Mental Health Association. Many sessions are geared toward helping stakeholders like first responders, medical professionals, youth and caregivers.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics (LETR) engages law enforcement officers worldwide, championing acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, starting first with their own communities.

The Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund supports their members, individuals and families in need during challenging times, in addition to supporting youth organizations, women’s groups, school programs, various athletic teams, registered charities, and memorials.