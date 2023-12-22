Light RainNow
PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Houses In East Windsor (2023)

Friday December 22nd, 2023, 5:30pm

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in East Windsor!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

1100 block of Hickory Road

1200 block of Laurendeau Avenue

1200 block of Laurendeau Avenue

1300 block of Francois Road

1400 block of Pillette Road

1400 block of Westcott Road

1500 block of Westcott Road

1500 block of Westminster Boulevard

1600 block of Albert Road

1600 block of Bernard Road

1600 block of Westcott Road

1700 block of Albert Road

1700 block of Labadie Road

1700 block of Westcott Road

1800 block of Larkin Road

5500 block of Tecumseh Road East

