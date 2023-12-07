CloudyNow
Kingsville Approves 2024 Budget

Thursday December 7th, 2023, 5:12pm

Kingsville
0
0

Kingsville Town Council has approved the 2024 budget with a tax increase for the average home is $158.17. Based on MPACs assessment values, the average home in Kingsville is assessed at $250,000.

The annual budget supports various services, such as roads, police, fire, parks and recreation, and waste collection. It also allocates resources towards strategic priorities and capital projects.

“I want to thank our Treasurer and Deputy Treasurer for presenting a responsible budget,” said Kingsville’s Chief Administrative Officer, John Norton. “I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of our Council and Mayor for their careful review of the budget and their commitment to meeting the needs of the community.”

